Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 972 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
