Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 972 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

