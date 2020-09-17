Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $91,724.75 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $497,779.59.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619,805. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 385.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,067 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

