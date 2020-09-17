Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -278.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $20,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

