-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the period.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,712. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

