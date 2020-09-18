-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 441,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,490. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

