-$0.40 EPS Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 1,746,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

