$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970,000.00 and the highest is $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,088,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,487. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $507.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

