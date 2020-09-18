1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 748,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

