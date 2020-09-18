1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FLWS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 748,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.51.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
