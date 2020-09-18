$10,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $20,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mackie downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

NYSE BLU traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 545,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellus Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bellus Health by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bellus Health by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.