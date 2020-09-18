1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 325,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

1st Source stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 217,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

