$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $16.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.56 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $64.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $167.76.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

