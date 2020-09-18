$20.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $20.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.25 billion and the highest is $21.11 billion. Target reported sales of $18.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $87.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $88.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.48 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.61. 2,391,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 443,175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 41.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

