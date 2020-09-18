$317.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report sales of $317.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $323.26 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $252,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVNT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 693,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,684. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

