$727.70 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post sales of $727.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.90 million and the lowest is $725.00 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $615.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,901. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

