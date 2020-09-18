8i Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:JFK) Shares Up 7.2%

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 244,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 33,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.13 price target for the company.

Get 8i Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

8i Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:JFK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.74).

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.