8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005621 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001246 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

