Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares traded up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 3,103,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 634,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Accuray alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 417.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Accuray by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.