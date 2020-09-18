Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 13,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937. Acme United has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.