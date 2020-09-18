Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 467,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 398,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.21).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

