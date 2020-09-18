Aeternity One Day Volume Reaches $9.10 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Mercatox, HADAX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,552,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,731,902 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Tokenomy, OKEx, BigONE, Crex24, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, BitMart, Radar Relay, HitBTC, HADAX, IDAX, Kyber Network, Liqui, CoinBene, Koinex, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, FCoin, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

