Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. 2,005,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

