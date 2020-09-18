Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0913 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $41.87 million and $1.56 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, DragonEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Aion has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00248365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00093443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.01482599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, RightBTC, Kyber Network and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

