AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Insider Sells C$18,900.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) insider Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at C$121,073.40.

Yvan Ambeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,250 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$23,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.57. 31,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. AirBoss of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.05 million and a P/E ratio of 43.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

