AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Insider Yvan Ambeault Sells 1,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) insider Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total value of C$18,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,281.30.

Yvan Ambeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,250 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$23,625.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

TSE BOS traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.98. AirBoss of America Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.05 million and a PE ratio of 43.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

