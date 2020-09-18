Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 12.7%

Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $26.34. 2,523,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average session volume of 219,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKUS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

