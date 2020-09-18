Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 145,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 262,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

