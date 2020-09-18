Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $45.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,191. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $7,384,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,651 shares of company stock worth $10,319,321. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

