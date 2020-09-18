Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce $4.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 million and the highest is $5.02 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $19.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.65 million, with estimates ranging from $22.28 million to $27.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

