Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Shares Up 6%

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) shares were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 56,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 270,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 817,633 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,341,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 270,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

