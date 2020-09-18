Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Trading Up 6.3%

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 181,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 39,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

In other news, major shareholder Russell Gunther sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $78,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21 shares of company stock worth $433 and have sold 34,605 shares worth $713,492.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

