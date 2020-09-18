AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.11. 1,269,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 620,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

