Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $59.39 or 0.00542812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $2,430.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 865.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.04488325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034956 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

