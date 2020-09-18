Amoveo (VEO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $393.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $60.07 or 0.00548066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market cap of $4.09 million and $393.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.04592894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035240 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

