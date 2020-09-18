Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,070. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

