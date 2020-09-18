Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $16.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.01 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $69.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $70.75 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 40.2% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 314,347 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 39.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 612,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 171,692 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

