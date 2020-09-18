Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $20.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $84.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 3,700,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.