Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

WIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,411. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

