Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $35.35

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $20,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,796 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 4,119,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

