Analysts Set COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCLAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS CCLAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

