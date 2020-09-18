Analysts Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Price Target at $34.63

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSCT. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Forescout Technologies stock remained flat at $$28.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

