Analysts Set Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $13.70

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,253 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inseego by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 2,832,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.