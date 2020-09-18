Analysts Set Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $13.70

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,253 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inseego stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 2,832,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.
