Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Price Target at $39.19

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,039,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.