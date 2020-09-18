Analysts Set Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) PT at $4.03

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 52.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 191,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 2,955,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

