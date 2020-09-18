Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,773,434.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,097 shares of company stock valued at $41,406,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Anaplan by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 3,101,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,596. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.