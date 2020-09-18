AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 528,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 288,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $353.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

