Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 2,169,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average daily volume of 150,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

About Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT)

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

