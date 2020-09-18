Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
APLE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
