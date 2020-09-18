APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0005

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,199.74 and $14.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00725670 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.01667510 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000644 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,200,204 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

