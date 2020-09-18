Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) traded up 6.8% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $88.95. 4,537,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 2,169,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

