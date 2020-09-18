Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
In other news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APTO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.69.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
