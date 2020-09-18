Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 291,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $61,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

